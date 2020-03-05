Mars Appoints New Vice President of Global Public Affairs

MCLEAN, Va., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated announced today a new senior hire and addition to the Corporate Affairs Leadership Team. Anders Bering will join the business as Vice President, Global Public Affairs, leading lead Mars' Government Relations Service Centers in Washington, D.C., Brussels, Beijing and Moscow, and Public Policy and International Government Relations teams.

Andy Pharoah, Mars Global Vice President for Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Anders to our Mars Corporate Affairs Leadership Team. As the dynamics of global policy continue to shift around us, it's more important than ever that businesses like Mars are working proactively to create the world we want tomorrow. With his significant experience leading government relations and sustainability initiatives for Carlsberg, Anders will bring a valuable, holistic perspective as we continue strengthening our global corporate reputation."

In this position, Bering will be responsible for establishing public policy positions and public affairs strategies, driving stakeholder and influencer engagement on a number of issues ranging from climate action to human rights to trade. He will be based in McLean, Va., and will report to Andy Pharoah.

Bering said: "I am extremely pleased to join the Mars team to support the company's leadership in sustainability and inclusive business growth. Mars' position as a family-owned company with a history of innovation and an increasingly diverse portfolio shows how long-term decision-making and strategic partnerships can make of a century-old business more relevant than ever."

Bering most recently served as VP Corporate Affairs for Carlsberg Group, which he joined in 2011 and was responsible for the global Corporate Affairs function, covering internal and external communication as well as government relations and sustainability. Additionally, Bering was part of the management team in the Group's Danish subsidiary, Carlsberg Denmark, and represented the Group in several internal and external boards. Before joining Carlsberg Group to establish and lead their Corporate Affairs function, Bering worked for the Danish Ministry of Economic and Business Affairs as well as for the European Commission in Belgium.

Bering holds a BA and a MS, both in Political Science, from the University of Copenhagen. He has also completed graduate studies at Boston College and executive management education at The Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With more than $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, and COCOAVIA®. Mars Associates proudly take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses such as Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, AniCura, VCA™ and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our more than 125,000 Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

