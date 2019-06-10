MARS Company Extends Test Bench Purchase Protection Upgrade Program

OCALA, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Company, a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions, announced today that it has extended its Test Bench Purchase Protection Upgrade Program due to overwhelming positive demand. This unique upgrade program enables customers to protect their existing test bench and software purchase and use it towards the cost of upgrading to a more advanced solution or increasing capacity of an existing system.

The investment / purchase price for a new upgraded test bench system is the difference between (i) the cost of the new upgraded test bench system and, (ii) the test bench hardware & software license fees and equipment costs already paid within the previous twenty-four (24) months. Equipment maintenance and software license fee payments going forward will be based on the new upgraded solution. For example, if a customer purchased a MARS Series 3-500 test bench system 18 months ago and wanted to upgrade to a more advanced MARS Series 2400 test bench system, the full purchase price of the initial system would be applied towards the cost of the new upgraded system.

"MARS Company is proud to extend the highly successful and groundbreaking Purchase Protection Upgrade Program. MARS Company continues to drive product and industry leadership through upgradeable systems that protect our customers' equipment and software investment," said Dave Corey, CEO at MARS Company.

Please contact PurchaseProtectionUpgradeProgram@marswater.com for purchase protection upgrade program details and a customized quote for upgrading or expanding your test bench system. MARS Company will be exhibiting at AWWA 2019 Trade show, June 10-12 in Denver at booth #2213. For more information about MARS Company and its M3 Enterprise Software, please visit www.MARSwater.com.

About MARS Company

MARS Company is a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions. With more than 30 years of experience assisting municipal and private utilities throughout the world, MARS has a long track record of success. MARS core business and expertise include: Patented Water Meter Testing Systems & Software Technology, Innovative AMR/AMI Technology Products and Software Solutions and Water System Specialty Products. Innovative thinking allows MARS to leverage its unique, proprietary technology, patent positioning, manufacturing infrastructure and world-class management strength, to further position itself as the leader in the water industry.

CONTACT: Mike Mastic, Vice President Test Bench Systems; Tel: (352) 414-7690; 216146@email4pr.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates" and similar words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause MARS Company's actual results to be materially different from historical results or any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. MARS Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof. The potential risks and uncertainties which could cause actual growth and results to differ materially include but are not limited to, customer acceptance of the company's services, products and fee structures, the success of the company's brand development efforts, the volatile and competitive nature of the water industry, and changes in domestic and international market conditions, and foreign exchange rates.

