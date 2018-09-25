Mars Food Celebrates 40 Years in Greenville, Mississippi

GREENVILLE, Miss., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Food North America, maker of UNCLE BEN'S® and SEEDS OF CHANGE® products, today celebrated 40 years of operation in Greenville, Miss. The company marked the occasion with a celebratory ceremony for Associates and local dignitaries including Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant, Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons and Greenville Public School District Superintendent Dr. Janice Page.

Opened in 1978, the facility is the third largest employer in Greenville, with more than 180 full-time associates, and produces UNCLE BEN'S® dry rice and ready-to-heat rice pouches and SEEDS OF CHANGE® ready-to-heat rice pouches. Mars Food has invested nearly $200 million into the site over the last 40 years, most recently investing $30+ million between 2014 and 2018 and creating 25 new jobs in its manufacturing and research and development operations. Today, the facility is zero waste to landfill, covers 80 acres with more than 250,000 square feet of space, and it produces 100,000 tons of rice annually, making it the largest Mars Food factory in the world.

"Our operations in Greenville are essential to both the success of our business as well as our efforts to deliver on our purpose of 'Better food today. A better world tomorrow,'" said Mars Food Greenville Site Director Don Cornett. "We are proud of the progress we've made over the last four decades and are excited to continue investing in our talented Associates and the community of Greenville, who make milestones like these possible."

The Greenville facility has been active in the community for many years, supporting organizations like Extra Table, local food banks, Blessings in a Backpack and the Mars Food community garden. To commemorate the 40th anniversary, today, Mars Food's organic SEEDS OF CHANGE® brand presented a donation of $40,000 to the Greenville Public School District to establish sustainable gardening programs.

"We are thrilled about the opportunities that this donation will create," said Dr. Janice Page, Superintendent of the Greenville Public School District. "The support of Mars will continue to have a tremendous impact in our community. With this sustainable gardening program, our students will learn about the benefits and mechanics of growing their own food and how to eat healthier diets. Students will also be able to share with others of all ages within our district and within our community."

Governor Bryant and Mayor Simmons met many of the Greenville facility's Associates throughout the day, including two that are Greenville natives. Lucy Whitley started at the factory 27 years ago and is a member of the site's Inbound Receiving team with a passion for people and safety. The Governor also met Mike Jones, the director of operations who started as a fork truck operator 21 years ago.

"For 40 years, Mars Food has helped fuel the growth of Greenville and the broader Mississippi Delta region by providing jobs, investing in the community and being an important partner to the state of Mississippi," said Governor Bryant. "We're honored to share this milestone with Mars Food in Greenville and hope to celebrate many more."

For more information about Mars Food North America and its manufacturing facilities, visit mars.com.

About Mars Food

Mars Food is a fast-growing dinnertime food business, making tastier, healthier, easier meals that bring the world to the dinner table. Headquartered in London, Mars Food's portfolio of leading brands includes: UNCLE BEN'S®, DOLMIO®, SEEDS OF CHANGE®, MASTERFOODS®, MIRACOLI®, TASTY BITE®, SUZI WAN®, EBLY®, ROYCO®, KAN TONG®, ABU SIOUF®, RARIS®, and PAMESELLO®. Our purpose – Better Food Today. A Better World Tomorrow. – drives our business to be a leader in health & wellbeing and sustainability. Mars Food is a segment of Mars, Incorporated.

