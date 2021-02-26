Mars, Incorporated Donates Nearly Half a Million Dollars to Recovery Efforts Following Severe Winter Storms

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devasting winter storms across many communities in the U.S., Mars, Incorporated announced a donation of nearly $500,000 in cash and in-kind donations, inclusive of a $100,000 donation to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

Grant F. Reid, CEO of Mars said: "We're grateful that our Mars Associates are safe following the recent destructive and dangerous storms. But, many of them, their families and friends have been impacted along with millions of others We're thankful for partner organizations like the American Red Cross that are bringing additional resources and relief to communities, people and pets, and we're proud to play a part in supporting that work."

Mars has more than 60,000 Associates in the U.S. and presence in 49 states. In addition to the $100,000 American Red Cross donation, Mars Wrigley, Mars Food, Mars Petcare and Royal Canin will make in-kind product donations to help people and pets. As an extension of Mars Petcare, the Pedigree Foundation is supporting impacted pets and animal welfare organizations with $25,000 in disaster relief grants. Mars Veterinary Health practices including Banfield Pet Hospital, BluePearl and VCA Animal Hospitals are providing a range of support in local communities across Texas. In addition, the Banfield Foundation and VCA Charities are donating medical supplies, funding veterinary relief teams and the transport of impacted pets.

Anton Vincent, President of Mars Wrigley North America, said: "Our Associates, consumers and customers have been impacted by these storms and we want to do our part to provide support to the communities where we live and work. We're pleased to partner with great organizations like the American Red Cross, which are on the ground working to assist those most impacted by the storms."

American Red Cross Disaster Relief supports disasters big and small and countless other crises. Mars and the Red Cross have a long-standing relationship, including a worldwide partnership with the Mars Wrigley Foundation, which began in 1989.

"Millions of people – with the majority in Texas – have been left without power, heat and in some cases, water due to winter storms bringing extreme cold, heavy snow and ice to a broad swath of the country," said Don Herring, Chief Development Officer at the American Red Cross. "Thanks to the commitment of partners like Mars, the Red Cross is able to work around the clock with partners on the ground to make sure people have a safe and warm place to stay, ready-to-eat meals and comfort."

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our pet health services AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, Pet Partners™, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

