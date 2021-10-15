Mars Pet Nutrition Held the First Pet-themed Activation of the Beijing Citizen Consumption Season, Advocating Ending Pet Homelessness in China through Partnership

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 30th, Mars Pet Nutrition China (Mars PN China) and Beijing Radio and Television (BRTV) co-hosted the first pet-themed activation of the 9th Beijing Citizen Consumption Season, a Beijing Municipal government-sponsored program.

At the event, Mars PN China has presented a pet-friendly fair, pet adoption fair, and the Ceremony of Better Cities for Pets, partnering with BRTV, Capital Animal Welfare Association (CAWA), COFCO Commercial Real-Estate. The event was greatly welcomed by the crowd.