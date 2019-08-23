Mars Petcare, Three Area Shelters And Tennessee Titans Cornerback Logan Ryan Team Up To Tackle Pet Homelessness

Area residents who are ready to offer a pet a loving home can visit any of the three facilities on Saturday (Aug. 24) or Sunday (Aug. 25) to find the perfect new furry family member. Mars Petcare Associates will also be on site at each facility to offer guidance on responsible pet ownership and to provide pet food and other needs for every pet adopted.

"Pets provide countless benefits that make our lives better – they make us feel less lonely and decrease stress – yet, millions of pets end up in shelters every year, and only half find a loving home," said Mark Johnson, President of Mars Petcare North America. "Mars Petcare is committed to ending pet homelessness, and ensuring pets are welcome in more places so people and pets can live happy, healthy lives together. Since we launched our adoption event 11 years ago, we've helped thousands of pets find forever homes, and we're grateful to continue that mission right here in our own backyard."

Mars Petcare has also enlisted two new teammates to promote this year's Adoption Weekend – Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan and his adopted dog, Leo. "Finding shelter pets a loving 'team' of their own is my passion, and the reason I started the Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation with my wife, Ashley," said Ryan. "Adopting a dog truly changed my life for the better and I'm proud to partner with Mars Petcare to help people throughout Middle Tennessee open their hearts and homes to a new pet."

The Mars Petcare Adoption Weekend is part of the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program, which focuses on encouraging communities throughout the country to become more pet-friendly. In partnership with local governments, non-profits and businesses, the program aims to ensure there are fewer pets in shelters, more green spaces and parks, and more businesses that open their doors to people and pets.

Middle Tennessee has been a leader in the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program, which was developed in partnership with the Civic Design Center. In fact, both Nashville and Franklin were among the first to secure the new BETTER CITY FOR PETS™ certification this summer, which evaluates and recognizes cities based on their commitment to pet-friendliness in businesses, parks, shelters and homes.

For more details on Adoption Weekend, visit our Facebook page here; for more information on BETTER CITIES FOR PETS, visit our website: BetterCitiesForPets.com.

About BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™

The BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program was created by Mars Petcare US, the world's leading pet nutrition and health care business, to help communities become more pet-friendly by bringing the voice of pets and their owners to places of influence and advocating for fewer pets in shelters, more pet-friendly places, and happier, healthier lives for both people and pets. Mars Petcare works with key partners, businesses and local governments to better understand how to improve communities by: providing safe and welcoming shelters that lead to forever homes; encouraging pet-friendly, responsible homes for pets; welcoming more pets into local businesses, and giving pets plenty of park space to play. In 2019 the company launched the BETTER CITY FOR PETS™ certification which recognizes and celebrates cities that are putting programs and policies into place to make life better for people and pets. For more information about the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program and the BETTER CITY FOR PETS certification, visit BetterCitiesForPets.com.

About Mars Petcare

Mars Petcare is a diverse and growing business with 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 75 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE ®, WHISKAS ®, ROYAL CANIN ®, NUTRO ™, GREENIES ™, SHEBA ®, CESAR ®, IAMS ™ and EUKANUBA ™ as well as The WALTHAM™ Centre for Pet Nutrition which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through a network of over 2,000 pet hospitals including BANFIELD ™, BLUEPEARL ™, PET PARTNERS ™, VCA ™, LINNAEUS ™ and ANICURA ™. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL ™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE ™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND ™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

SOURCE Mars Petcare

Related Links

https://www.mars.com

