Mars Wrigley And Venture 10 Studio Group Announce Collaboration On New Influencer Competition Show #FOLLOWME Being Developed For ABC

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative confectionary giant Mars Wrigley, Venture 10 Studio Group and Hangar 56 Media have teamed up to make the first ever virtual and physical blended reality show, #FOLLOWME. The live competition format and social experiment being developed for The American Broadcast Company (ABC), will explore what it takes to become massively famous in the social media age. Cameras will follow the often dueling and opposing personalities of contestants' in-person and online "lives" to give viewers a voyeuristic lens inside the aspiring stars' worlds as they live together and compete in business-themed challenges posed by Mars Wrigley brands such as M&M'S, SNICKERS, SKITTLES, STARBURST, ORBIT, EXTRA and TWIX.

The aspiring influencers, each with a unique talent, background and strategy for success –will post daily content on their social media feeds along the way, with the goal to increase their total number of social media followers and fan engagement each week. Fan votes will determine which player will be sent home in every episode. The final #FOLLOWME influencer who makes it to the end of the competition, will be deemed the season 1 champion and receive a cash prize.

"We're excited to take viewers behind-the-scenes into the fascinating worlds of social media influencers" said Venture 10 Studio Group's co-founder Hans Schiff. "Partnering with strategic corporate brands such as Mars Wrigley and ABC, #FOLLOWME will offer viewers a fast-paced, engaging and dynamic show that promotes across both traditional broadcast and social media."

"At Mars Wrigley, we're focused on creating better moments and more smiles for our consumers," said Ray Amati, Mars Wrigley Media Director. "We're delighted to work with Venture10 on #FOLLOWME and create fun and engaging interactions with our brands for a new level of consumers."

#FOLLOWME Executive Producers are Abi McCarthy (showrunner), John Stevens, Spike Feresten, Chance Wright, Jason Newman, Matt Hanna, and Hans Schiff. #FOLLOWME sponsor partnerships were coordinated by Bob Wall Media. The project is represented by CAA's Dan Pine along with Todd Weinstein and Mitch Federer of Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.

ABOUT VENTURE 10 STUDIO GROUP

Venture 10 is a private equity backed studio founded by former CAA agent Hans Schiff and John Stevens with investment firm Salem Partners and James Kirkland of White, Zuckerman, Warsavsky, Luna & Hunt.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™. We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. For more information about Mars, please visit mars.com.

ABOUT HANGAR 56 MEDIA

Hangar 56 Media (Disney+ Shop Class and Amazon's Ferrari Challenge) is a production company run by John Stevens (Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader) with Spike Feresten (Car Matchmaker).

