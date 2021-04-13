Mars Wrigley Announces Latest Innovation With SNICKERS® Almond Brownie - Bringing Better Moments And More Smiles

The innovation follows the release of two other products in the SNICKERS brownie line-up: SNICKERS Peanut Brownie, which features a chewy peanut-brownie filling, a layer of caramel and a classic SNICKERS chocolate coating, and the SNICKERS Peanut Brownie Ice Cream, which features brownie-flavored ice cream with chewy brownie bits, topped with a thin layer of caramel and peanuts covered in a milk chocolate-y coating, both currently on shelves nationwide.

"After seeing unparalleled excitement for the SNICKERS Peanut Brownie and SNICKERS Peanut Brownie Ice Cream launches, we're excited to deliver on our purpose of better moments and more smiles by unveiling a delicious variation of the bar for our fans," said Michelle Deignan, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Director. "The new SNICKERS Almond Brownie offers a deeply satisfying treat, with a taste and texture only SNICKERS can deliver on."

SNICKERS Almond Brownie will be available nationwide beginning August 2021 in Single (1.26 ounces), Share (2.52 ounces) and Sharing Stand Up Pouch (6.93 ounces) sizes. For more information, visit SNICKERS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

