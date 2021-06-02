Mars Wrigley Brings Better Moments And More Smiles To Fans With The Release Of New M&M'S® MIX - A First-Ever Combination of Three M&M'S Flavors in One Bag

M&M'S MIX is a highly anticipated product and the culmination of more than 35,000 requests on social media – a testament to Mars Wrigley's commitment to delivering better moments and more smiles, which in turn will help to shape a world that is connected, caring and celebratory.

M&M'S MIX is available in two varieties: Classic MIX, which combines Milk Chocolate, Peanut and Peanut Butter, and Peanut MIX, which combines Milk Chocolate Peanut, Dark Chocolate Peanut and White Chocolate Peanut.

To celebrate the iconic candy's latest innovation and inspire people to come together and connect with others, M&M'S has teamed up with global superstar Meghan Trainor whose bright and colorful personality and empowering music helps break down barriers, bring people together and make them feel included. Together, they're supporting and spotlighting up-and-coming musicians, many of whom have been greatly impacted the past year and unable to do what they love – bring people together with their music. M&M'S virtually joined three musicians from three different cities to create a unique, reimagined version of the classic song "The Candy Man," just how M&M'S MIX combines three flavors to create a new snacking experience.

The song is available on mms.com/mix and features:

Carly Ann Calbero , Seattle : acoustic guitar player and singer-songwriter

, : acoustic guitar player and singer-songwriter Jeremy Jones , Los Angeles : electric violinist, singer-songwriter and producer

, : electric violinist, singer-songwriter and producer Sung Lee , New York City : beatboxer

"Music is a natural link for the M&M'S brand, which believes creating fun through entertainment has the power to inspire connection and celebration," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Director. We're thrilled to continue to create better moments by celebrating the recent launch of M&M'S MIX, while supporting the next generation of musicians."

To further extend its support of future generations of musicians, M&M'S is donating $10,000 to the All Stars Project, a leading national nonprofit organization that uses the developmental power of performance and music to transform the lives of inner-city youth and communities across the country, including Chicago, Dallas, New York, San Francisco and Newark, N.J., the home of M&M'S.

M&M'S and Trainor are asking fans to create their own remixes of "The Candy Man" and share a video on social media using #mycandymanremix and tagging M&M'S. Videos posted will have a chance to be featured on M&M'S social channels and the M&M'S World Store Jumbotron in Times Square.

"I'm a long-time M&M'S fan and am thrilled to help M&M'S use music to bring people together and showcase the next generation of musicians," said Trainor. "When I first saw the video, I couldn't get enough of it! It's so inspiring to see the power music has to bring people together – even virtually – and I'm excited to see the unique videos people will share."

M&M'S will recruit some famous faces to create their own rendition of the song, including the "Candy Man" himself, Kyle Busch. Fans can keep an eye on M&M'S social media channels to see Kyle and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates take on the #mycandymanremix.

Mars Wrigley remains agile after an unprecedented year. An iconic brand within the Mars Wrigley portfolio, M&M'S will mark its 80th anniversary this year – and is celebrating with its recent Super Bowl ad premiere, new products such as M&M'S MIX which has also appeared on Kyle Busch's No. 18 Toyota Camry this season, and the new M&M'S Mall of America store, which opened last month.

