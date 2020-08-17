Mars Wrigley Partners With Square Enix® And Crystal Dynamics To Bring Special Digital Content To Marvel's Avengers Fans

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5™ GUM, part of the global confectionery company Mars Wrigley, announced a partnership with Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics to bring Marvel's Avengers players a range of new and dynamic in-game content. 5 GUM is the worldwide exclusive gum partner of Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics for one of the highest-profile games of the year.

Marvel's Avengers 5 Gum Spearmint

Starting August 17, with the purchase of every 5 GUM promotional pack, Marvel's Avengers players can go to http://www.PlayAvengers.com/5Gum to unlock a series of in-game content pieces with a code found inside each promotional pack. By logging into their Square Enix Members account (registration required), fans begin to unveil their redemption journey. Participating players will receive 5 Gum Marvel's Avengers name plates with their first code redemption while subsequent codes will unlock items that enhance their Heroes within the game when it is released on September 4. Fans can also redeem codes to download exclusive PlayStation themes, avatars and, in the United States, Marvel Insider points. In-game content offer available while supplies last.

"We're so excited to partner with Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics to serve up some exciting new digital content to fans," says Scott Koplowitz, Sr. Brand Manager of Gum & Mints at Mars Wrigley. "This partnership will help deliver two things that every fellow gamer desires – the focus needed by chewing gum while you play, and new content to take your Marvel's Avengers gaming experience to the next level."

"From the beginning of this campaign we strived to align ourselves with partners who were willing to step outside 'the usual' and bring their customers a strategic offering that goes beyond what's expected," said Karl Stewart, Head of Worldwide Strategic Partnerships at Square Enix. "From day one, 5 Gum and Crystal Dynamics were aligned to do something transformative as a partnership that's focused on rewarding gamers. The core of Marvel's Avengers is the idea that the team, and our players, are stronger together. That's what motivates our heroes in-game and our partnerships outside of it. As a result, our global program with 5 Gum offers players far more than anyone expects."

The promotion begins August 17 in North America and select territories around the world. Further details are available at http://www.PlayAvengers.com/5Gum.

Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Avengers is an epic third-person action-adventure combining a rich single-player campaign with expansive online co-op action. The game features iconic Heroes as you've never seen them before, notable villains, recognizable locations, and awesome powers set in an original Avengers story. Players must reassemble, rebuild, and customize their heroes' roster to play an original Avengers single-player campaign, then battle solo or online alongside friends in new missions around the globe.

Players can also customize Earth's Mightiest Heroes by unlocking powerful skills, heroic abilities, and unique gear for each of the Avengers to suit their playstyle. They'll master each Hero's unique powers, and assemble up to four players online, to defend the world from escalating threats for years to come.

Marvel's Avengers will release simultaneously for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on September 4, 2020.

Marvel's Avengers will be available on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles launch in Holiday 2020. Players who own the current-gen version of the game will be able to upgrade to the next-gen version at no additional cost, regardless if players are moving from PlayStation® 4 to PlayStation 5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X. Those moving their saves to next-gen will transfer their player profiles and progression so they can pick up right where they left off. In addition, cross-gen play will be supported so PS5™ players will be able to play with their friends on PS4™ and Xbox Series X players will be connected with their friends on Xbox One. The game is currently rated T (Teen) by the ESRB.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With more than $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Crystal Dynamics

Crystal Dynamics has developed and published over 30 award-winning titles during its 27-year adventure. Some of the most beloved franchises include Gex®, Legacy of Kain® and most recently, TOMB RAIDER® which has sold over 78 million copies worldwide. With over 30 video game titles released and hundreds of awards, the heroine Lara Croft® has been a cultural icon for over 20 years and has made an indelible mark on virtually every facet of entertainment. Most recently, Crystal Dynamics expanded its operations by opening Crystal Northwest in Bellevue, Washington.

For more information on Crystal Dynamics, please visit http://www.crystald.com/, their Twitter account, Facebook page, or their LinkedIn page.

About Eidos-Montréal

Eidos-Montréal™ (a Square Enix® studio) is focused on creating immersive and captivating experiences. For the last decade, the development teams at Eidos-Montréal have orchestrated the successful reboot of the DEUS EX® series (Deus Ex: Human Revolution®, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided®), released the latest entry in the THIEF® franchise, and have also played a key role in the development of the award-winning TOMB RAIDER® series.

For more information on the studio, please visit https://eidosmontreal.com/ and find us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 154 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 78 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com/.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media.

For more information visit marvel.com. © 2020 MARVEL

