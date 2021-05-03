Mars Wrigley takes legal action against the use of its trademarks to market and sell THC-infused edibles

NEWARK, N.J., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Wrigley took legal action today in both the United States and Canada to send the illicit cannabis industry a strong signal to stop illegally using the company's brands and products. The lawsuit is intended to stop the illegal and dangerous misuse of its world-famous trademarks in the marketing and sale of THC-infused edibles, which closely resemble Mars Wrigley's genuine products such as SKITTLES® and STARBURST®. Mars Wrigley does not manufacture or sell any products containing THC.

Like other consumer packaged goods brands, Mars Wrigley brands are being used without authorization to create fake THC packaging, which is sold empty and then filled with THC-infused candies to market and sell THC products that look substantially like genuine candies.

Mars Wrigley strongly condemns the use of popular candy brands in the marketing and sale of THC products, which is grossly deceptive and irresponsible. The use of Mars Wrigley's brands in this manner is unauthorized, inappropriate and must cease, especially to protect children from mistakenly ingesting these unlawful THC products.

Mars Wrigley filed an additional lawsuit in the U.S. against a company selling a marijuana strain and related products under the name Zkittlez, bearing an extreme likeness to a Mars Wrigley brand. Mars Wrigley's legal actions in the U.S. and Canada are a testament to its commitment to stop the distribution of these harmful THC products.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our pet health services AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, Pet Partners™, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com.

