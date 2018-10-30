Marsai Martin, Star of ABC's 'Black-Ish,' Helps Launch National Campaign to Fight Bullying and Social Isolation

Through the "Treat Yo Friends" campaign, young people will make an IOU coupon book of activities their friend loves to do. Then they'll give the coupons to that friend so they can "cash them in" for things to do together!

Martin is best known for her role as Diane Johnson on the hit ABC show. To launch "Treat Yo Friends," the 14-year-old offers her top five friendship dos and dont's (plus does a little singing and dancing) in a hilarious (and insightful!) video.

"No matter age, race, class, or location, bullying and social isolation are two of the biggest issues students face today," says Carrie Bloxson, Chief Marketing Officer of DoSomething.org. "That's why 'Treat Yo Friends' is so groundbreaking -- it gives agency to a generation of young people to tackle these issues, starting with the people they care about most."

"I'm all about showing up for my friends, especially when they need me the most," Martin says. "I'm excited to give tons of people my age ways to show up for their friends too. Filming this video was so fun, and I'm proud to be part of the 'Treat Yo Friends' campaign."

"Treat Yo Friends" runs through January 31, and young people can sign up by visiting dosomething.org/friends or by texting FRIENDS to 38383. Those who participate will enter for a chance to win a $5,000 scholarship from DoSomething.org!

"Continuing our partnership with DoSomething was really important for us as a company at Barcel USA because we both share core values. Takis is the perfect brand to encourage teens to celebrate their uniqueness in a fun and exciting way and supports education through scholarship."



About Takis

Takis is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the snack division of Grupo Bimbo. We are an exciting, young and fast growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas with a strong presence in the largest markets within U.S. territory. Takis is an intense rolled tortilla chip snack. These are no ordinary corn chips; they are a crunchy bite of our full-on flavor. With five different flavors: Fuego, Crunchy Fajitas, Nitro, Xplosion and Guacamole, Takis are the chips for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.barcel-usa.com/Takis

About DoSomething.org

DoSomething.org is the largest tech company exclusively for young people and social change. We're activating 6 million young people (and counting!) to do good in every US area code and in 131 countries. Using our digital platform, members join DoSomething's volunteer and civic action campaigns to make offline impact at scale. Our members have clothed half of America's homeless youth. They've cleaned up 3.7 million cigarette butts. They've run the world's largest youth-led sports equipment drive. And more! Young people have the power and the passion to transform their communities -- we help them get it done. Let's Do This.

