Marshall Center Director Jody Singer to Discuss NASA's Moon to Mars Plans and FY 2020 Budget March 11

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to get an up-close look at America's work to return astronauts to the Moon and on to Mars with Marshall Center Director Jody Singer at 2:45 p.m. CDT, March 11, at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The media opportunity will follow the delivery of President Trump's fiscal year 2020 budget proposal to the U.S. Congress and a noon live, televised broadcast of NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine addressing the agency's workforce from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

Weather permitting, Singer will meet with media in Marshall's test area in front of the largest piece of structural test hardware for America's new deep space rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS). She will discuss what the FY20 budget proposal means for Marshall and take questions from media.

Bridenstine's briefing will be carried live on NASA TV and the agency's website at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Materials detailing the NASA FY 2020 budget proposal will be posted on March 11, and available at:

http://www.nasa.gov/budget

NASA is going to the Moon and on to Mars, in a measured, sustainable way. The direction from Space Policy Directive-1 builds on the hard work NASA is doing on its SLS and Orion spacecraft, agency efforts to enable commercial partners, its work with international partners at the International Space Station in low-Earth orbit, and what NASA learns from its current robotic missions at the Moon and Mars. Learn more at:

https://www.nasa.gov/moontomars

Media interested in attending the media availability should contact Jennifer Stanfield in the Marshall Communications Office at 256-544-0034 by 5 p.m. CDT, Thursday, March 7. To attend the news conference, media should report to the Redstone Arsenal Joint Visitor Control Center at Gate 9, Interstate 565 interchange at Rideout Road/Research Park Boulevard, by 2 p.m. CDT for escort. This event is located in a test area, so media are encouraged to wear long pants and closed-toe, flat shoes. Vehicles are subject to a security search at the gate. Photo identification is required.

