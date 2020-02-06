Marshall Director Singer, NASA Associate Administrator Jurczyk to Discuss Artemis Program, Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Feb. 10

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to get an in-depth look at NASA's Artemis program -- which will deliver the first woman and next man to the Moon -- at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, at 2:45 p.m. CST, Monday, Feb. 10.

The media opportunity will follow the delivery of President Donald Trump's fiscal year 2021 budget proposal to Congress and a televised broadcast at noon CST of NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine addressing the agency's workforce from NASA's Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Marshall Director Jody Singer and NASA Associate Administrator Steve Jurczyk will meet with media to discuss what the fiscal year 2021 budget proposal means for Marshall and take questions from media. Media will have the opportunity to tour facilities at Marshall immediately following. Closed-toed walking shoes with a low heel are recommended.

Bridenstine's briefing will be aired live on NASA TV and the agency's website at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Materials detailing the NASA fiscal year 2021 budget proposal will be posted on Feb. 10, and available at:

http://www.nasa.gov/budget

The Artemis program is the next step in human exploration. It is a part of NASA's broader Moon to Mars exploration approach, in which we will quickly and sustainably explore the Moon and use what we learn there to enable humanity's next giant leap -- sending astronauts to Mars.

Media interested in attending the event should contact Shannon Segovia in the Marshall Communications Office at 256-544-3774 by 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7. To attend the news conference, media should report to the Redstone Arsenal Joint Visitor Control Center at Gate 9, Interstate 565 interchange at Rideout Road/Research Park Boulevard by 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 for escort. Vehicles are subject to a security search at the gate. Photo identification is required.

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

