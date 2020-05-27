Marshall Gillette, M.D., Named Medical Director of Palliative Care Program at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center

"Dr. Gillette's training makes him an excellent match for this role, but it is his demeanor that really sets him apart," says Eric Ramos, M.D., chief medical officer, Long Beach Medical Center. "He is dedicated to making a positive impact for patients that are often undergoing the most challenging times of their life."

The Palliative Care Program at Long Beach Medical Center includes a multi-disciplinary team with nurse practitioners, social workers, chaplains and physicians. Palliative care is provided simultaneously with other medical treatments and can improve a patient's quality of life. The team helps patients feel as good as possible for as long as possible through medical, emotional, and spiritual support.

"I am excited to join the Palliative Care Program at Long Beach Medical Center," says Dr. Gillette. "I was drawn to the medical profession because of my love of science, but during residency I realized I could use my medical knowledge to impact a patient's life using more than just standard treatments. As a team, we assess a patient to ensure they are completely cared for – mind, body and spirit."

After earning his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine, Dr. Gillette completed his family medicine residency and hospice and palliative medicine fellowship at the University of California, Los Angeles. He also is involved in clinical research through The Patient Voice in Goals of Care, which is a project focused on improving communication between patients and their medical teams about their values and priorities of care.

"My goal is to help my patients live as great a life as they can, defined on their terms," says Dr. Gillette. "At Long Beach Medical Center, palliative care is available to anyone with a serious illness. Working alongside the patient's primary providers, we are helping patients get thorough and supportive care that is tailored to their needs."

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. While leading in specialized care, research and education, Long Beach Medical Center uses the most advanced health care technologies – it is the only hospital in L.A. County with the innovative ExactechGPS® and ExcelsiusGPS® surgical systems. Long Beach Medical Center is ranked no. 9 in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report and has earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With leading centers for cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurology and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

