Marshall Silberberg is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of his role as an Attorney at The Law Office of Marshall Silberberg.

With its naissance in 2004, The Law Office of Marshall Silberberg has focused exclusively on helping injured people exercise their rights. With precision and thorough investigation at the forefront of their firm's values, the Law Office of Marshall Silberberg has tried in surfeit 250 cases to verdict. Dedicated to providing their clients with the quality legal counsel they deserve, the firm is commended for lending a compassionate approach to those they serve.

With over 44 years of experience in the legal profession, Marshall Silberberg has served over 30 years as a defense attorney for hospitals and physicians. Revered for his outstanding contributions to the field of law, throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Silberberg has attained extensive expertise in the areas of personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, legal malpractice, medical malpractice, and toxic torts. Mr. Silberberg has tried to verdict an excess of 200 medical malpractice cases. The firm as a whole has won more than $500 million on behalf of its clients.

While pursuing his educational endeavors, Mr. Silberberg attended the University of Southern California in Los Angeles where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1970. Thereafter, Mr. Silberberg would go on to attend McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific in Sacramento where he earned his Juris Doctor degree.

To further enhance his professional development, Mr. Silberberg is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the Los Angeles County Bar Association, American Bar Association, State Bar of California, Association of Southern California Defense Counsel where he sits on the Board of Directors, American Board of Trial Advocates, and International Academy of Trial Lawyers.

In recognition of his many professional accolades, Mr. Silberberg was the honorary recipient of the American Jurisprudence Award in Civil Procedure and Family Law.

