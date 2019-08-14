Marshalls Brings Its Shopping Experience To Life With "Surprise Boxes" Waiting To Be Discovered In Every Store Across The Country

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a brand that believes shopping should never be boring, Marshalls teamed up with award-winning actress, Kaley Cuoco, to deliver surprise to shoppers nationwide. This week, Marshalls announced it will place a "Surprise Box" in all stores across the country on Friday, August 16 for shoppers to discover. A curated box packed with the ever-changing, amazing finds you crave right now, the Marshalls Surprise Box brings the store's thrilling shopping experience to life.

Kaley Cuoco goes undercover at a Marshalls in New York City to unveil the Marshalls Surprise Box, a curated box that delivered surprise to shoppers. The Marshalls Surprise Box Kaley Cuoco with the first-ever Marshalls Surprise Box, a curated selection of on-trend items across fashion, beauty, home and more.

Kaley Cuoco kicked off the program yesterday, August 13, in the Marshalls Tribeca store in New York City – in true "surprise" fashion. Shoppers unexpectedly found themselves in the company of Cuoco, who unveiled the program and distributed the first Marshalls Surprise Boxes.

"As an actress and producer, I love that that each day can bring something new," said Cuoco. "I enjoy the element of surprise, and I look for that in my shopping experience as well. The excitement of discovering something special and unexpected is what makes shopping fun and I'm thrilled to share that feeling with shoppers through the Marshalls Surprise Box."

"At Marshalls, we believe life is just better with surprises – it's what makes our stores so exciting to shop," said Victoria Shonkoff, Marshalls Vice President, Marketing Director. "Our stores deliver surprise every day through our ever-changing selection of the brands you love, and we're excited to take surprise to the next level for shoppers across the country with the Marshalls Surprise Box."

Marshalls surprises you every time you shop with a constantly fresh mix of the brands shoppers want today, at amazing prices. Just like its stores, no two Marshalls Surprise Boxes will be the same. The Marshalls Surprise Box will feature an amazing array of items across fashion, accessories, home décor, tech, beauty and more. From leather clutches to on-trend home accents, makeup palettes and wireless headphones, the possibilities are endless.

Shoppers should head to their local Marshalls on Friday, August 16 for the chance to discover a Marshalls Surprise Box. The first lucky shopper in each store to make the discovery will walk away with a true #MarshallsSurprise.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins at 2:00PM ET and ends no later than 9:00PM ET on 8/16/19. Must be a legal resident of the 50 US, DC, or Puerto Rico, 18+. Void where prohibited. Visit www.marshalls.com/rules for Official Rules and alternate entry details. Actual prizes may vary.

ABOUT MARSHALLS

Marshalls is one of the nation's leading off-price family retailers with more than 1,000 stores spanning 49 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico. Since opening its first store more than 40 years ago, the Marshalls name has become synonymous with off-price shopping. Marshalls shoppers can find a surprising selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise for men, women and children, footwear, beauty, accessories and home merchandise - all at prices that wow.

For fashion tips, style alerts and more, visit us on Instagram at @marshalls, Facebook at facebook.com/marshalls, Pinterest at pinterest.com/marshalls and Twitter at @marshalls.

SOURCE Marshalls