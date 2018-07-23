Marshalls Traditional Health Care brings its Lays beauty line of products to StackedNutrition.com

"Our products are great for anyone trying to find skincare and hair care alternatives," Marshalls CEO, Vick Maharaj, said. "We offer the best of South African beauty products in an FDA-approved package. Our labeling is transparent so consumers know exactly which plants and natural compounds they are putting on their skin and hair. There are no side effects with our clean, natural products."

The Lays Lanolin & Olive Oil lotion is non-allergenic and fragrance free. It soothes, softens and heals dry, flaky problem skin, while moisturizing and protecting.

Lays Tissue Oil, which contains grape seed, jojoba, lanolin, lavender and vitamin E oils. It's traditionally used to revitalize the skin with a hint of French perfume, and it's safe to use during pregnancy, helps with the appearance of scars, stretch marks, blemishes, wrinkles, dry and flaky skin, and it helps sooth sunburns.

Lays Hair-Oil with Moroccan Argan Oil is a hair treatment made from argan, rosemary, coconut, lavender, jojoba, almond and bergamot oils. It is generally used to hydrate and moisturize dull hair, prevent excessive hair loss, stimulate hair growth, reduce frizz, treat split ends, strengthen hair and boost shine.

"Lays customers have spread our products all over the globe," Maharaj said. "Of course, flying to South Africa to buy pain relievers and cosmetics is not an option. So our next step is to bring our products to you, all over the world, so they are readily accessible. StackedNutrition.com helps us with these efforts, providing products to American consumers, many of whom shop online these days."

