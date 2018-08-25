Marshalls Traditional Health Care features its Lays Hair Oil for National Hair Loss Awareness Month.

"Lays Hair Oil is an exotic blend of 100 percent pure essential oils in 100 percent pure carrier oils, giving an unrivalled product of quality and distinction for stimulating hair growth, preventing excessive hair loss, and both hydrating and strengthening hair," Marshalls CEO, Vick Maharaj, said.

August is National Hair Loss Awareness Month. Hair loss affects more than 50 million men and 30 million women in the US alone. In a society where such importance is placed on appearance, over one billion dollars per year are spent combating alopecia, otherwise known as baldness.

Excessive hair loss can be the result of a number of causes. Lays Hair Oil is filled with essential oils that can both prevent and treat these causes. Lays Hair Oil contains ingredients that stimulate the hair follicles by increasing circulation to the scalp.

"Many customers use our Lays Hair Oil when they begin to notice hair loss," Maharaj said. "I recommend using Lays Hair Oil between two and three times per week to strengthen and hydrate hair; therefore, preventing hair breakage and loss before it becomes a concerning issue."

For more information on Marshalls Traditional Health Care and its Lays Beauty line, visit www.lays-beauty.com or https://www.lays-beauty.com/testimonials/.

Please direct inquiries to:



Michelle Bizet, 954.801.8143



pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Marshalls Traditional Health Care

Related Links

http://www.lays-beauty.com

