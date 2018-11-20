Marshalls Traditional Health Care offers Lays Lanolin & Olive Oil Lotion

Olive oil is recognized for its long-lasting shield of moisture to keep skin smooth and supple. Lanolin is also known for its moisturizing and healing effects.

"Our Lanolin & Olive Oil Lotion can be used by people of all ages who have dry skin," said Vick Maharaj, the CEO of Marshalls Traditional Health Care. "Our lotion can be used as a face cream, body lotion, make-up remover, and base cream for essential oils. People will love our line of health and beauty products once they try them."

Marshalls started in the 1930s as a family business focusing on pharmaceutical manufacturing and distributing within South Africa and neighboring countries. At first, Marshalls specialized in holistic remedies for the ethnic market. As the company grew, Marshalls added more product lines. Today, the company continues to manufacture and distribute its line of holistic supplements, and it created Lays Beauty line of natural products.

Marshalls Traditional Healthcare products are suitable for a wide variety of people, including men and women of all ages. The company boasts 77 different products under the Marshalls brand as well as Lays health and beauty products.

Other products, which are available on stackednutrition.com, that Marshalls Traditional Healthcare have available for sale online include Lays Hair-Oil with Moroccan Argan Oil, Lays Lanolin & Olive Oil and Lays Tissue Oil.

"We are very excited to have our Lays line of health and beauty products on stacknutrition.com," Maharaj said. "As a company, we are trying to bring our quality products to the American market."

For more information on Marshalls Traditional Health Care and its Lays Beauty line, visit www.lays-beauty.com and follow on Facebook.

