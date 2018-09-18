Marshalls Traditional Health Care showcases its natural line of products at ECRM® EPPS event in Phoenix, Arizona

"Bringing the ECRM this time was a rewarding experience because we got to sit and discuss our line of natural products with top retail buyers from big stores in the U.S. on a closed-door setting, which made it possible to fully explain the benefits our products provide the American consumer," Vick Maharaj, Marshalls CEO, said.

Marshalls Traditional Healthcare products are suitable for a wide variety of people, including men and women of all ages. The complete line of products Marshalls is bringing to the U.S. includes: Lays Tissue Oil, Hair Oil and Panol sprays, Marshalls Toothache Drops, Lays Olive Oil and Lanolin Lotion, and Lays Advanced Lip Therapy.

"Our oil sprays contain pure natural oils," Maharaj said. "The benefit of these creams is they are applied only to the area that needs attention, rather than the whole body. Lays Tissue Oil Spray is used for a number of beautification purposes, including dry scalp and skin, eczema, stretch marks, scars, blemishes, sunburns, pigmentation, cracked heels and cuticle repair. Lays Pain Oil Spray is for help with pain associated with arthritis, headaches, sinus and menstrual pains, and sports injuries."



EPPS is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands are able to have direct discussions with retailers and other brands about business objectives like product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

For more information on Marshalls Traditional Health Care and its Lays Beauty line, visit www.lays-beauty.com.

