BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The belief that exercise works as preventive medicine has led many Americans to incorporate an exercise routine into their daily activities. In the short run, some people say they feel physiological and psychological improvements when they exercise, but everyone complains about the soreness after an intense workout routine. For this and other kinds of body pains, Marshalls Traditional Healthcare created Panol.

Feeling soreness after a workout is a good thing. It means that your muscles went through a physical stress that stretched the muscle to a point it wasn't used to; therefore, the muscle fibers break, leaving some space for new fibers to build.

Some resources that can help people cope with soreness include ice, anti-inflammatory medications, heat, stretch and massage. A research study published by the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research said that, for example, about 15 minutes of massage post workout could improve proprioception and strengthen the calves.

Panol contains 100 percent natural oils — cinnamon, rosemary, peppermint, thyme, eucalyptus, clove and sesame seed oil — and it can be used for post-workout massages. It not only helps alleviate pain in sore muscles, but it also helps with Arthritis and rheumatisms, sinus pain, sport injuries and sprains, cramps associated with menstrual pain and headaches and migraines.

"Its easy-to-spray mechanism offers a more convenient and targeted application," Vick Maharaj, Marshalls CEO, said. "Its unique combination of essential oils have analgesic properties that contribute to pain relief, and its pleasant natural fragrance, might uplift your mood."

Some people like to get a massage before and/or after a workout. When getting a massage before a workout, people get their muscles warmed up and stretched out; and when getting a massage after a workout, people are usually looking for relaxation and prevention of soreness.

For more information on Marshalls Traditional Health Care and its Lays Beauty line, visit www.lays-beauty.com or https://www.lays-beauty.com/testimonials/.

