Marshfield Clinic Health System Expands Partnership with Welltok for Community Outreach

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshfield Clinic Health System has renewed its commitment to proactively engage with patients to drive critical health activities. The Wisconsin-based integrated health system has signed a three-year agreement to continue its work with Welltok, the consumer activation company, to conduct multi-channel, targeted outreach.

"Patients need clear, personalized communications – at all times, but especially now," said Julie Timm, marketing director at Marshfield Clinic Health System. "Welltok is helping us appropriately communicate to our patients and community population, so they know how and where to access the healthcare they need. It is important that critical screenings and care for chronic conditions are not put off during this time of COVID-19. We have reassured patients and the communities we serve that our facilities are safe, and we are taking the utmost precautions to offer excellent care."

Marshfield Clinic conducts several digital and direct mail campaigns with Welltok, most recently focused on how to access care during the pandemic, both in-person and virtually. Personalized messages are delivered to people managing chronic health conditions, pregnant women, parents of minor-age children and those in need of their annual wellness exam. With the Patientology solution, Welltok uses proprietary data and predictive analytics to engage consumers with targeted communications that drive actions like scheduling a visit or getting tested.

"We've had the honor of working with Marshfield Clinic for several years now, and they have always been forward-thinking in how they interact with their patients and the growing population they serve," said Jaci Haack, vice president of client strategy for Welltok. "By proactively engaging with patients, Marshfield Clinic is really driving the message home that they care about the community and ensuring that people are not disrupting essential care."

Marshfield Clinic is one of only a few large independent nonprofit healthcare systems in the country. To help fulfill its mission of enriching more lives, they are also partnering with Welltok on several expansion announcements and new provider promotions. They also have a regional "Newcomer" campaign to welcome new residents moving into the communities they serve, providing information on where to access care throughout the integrated system.

