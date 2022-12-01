Marshfield Medical Center CU Seeks Expansion, Expands Digital Services with Tyfone

Leading digital banking provider signs second Wisconsin client

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshfield, Wis.-based Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union ($86 million in assets, 3,800 members) is located in central Wisconsin. However, its charter allows it to serve healthcare professionals across the entire state. With a single branch and no plans to expand its physical footprint, credit union President David Murphy knows that future growth must rely at least in part on the digital channel. This thinking led him on a search for a digital banking upgrade that ended with Tyfone.

Murphy said that he's seen a shift in the marketplace in that consumers are now more likely to choose a primary financial institution based on its digital banking offering.

"When we made the decision to upgrade our digital, it wasn't a matter of just getting a mobile app," said Murphy. "We wanted to offer a leading-edge product that creates an exceptional, memorable user experience. We want our members and prospective members to feel like we're really delivering cutting-edge technology." He added that Tyfone's nFinia™ platform will position the credit union well for any future statewide growth.

"Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union recognizes that loyalty and user experience are tied very closely together," said Tyfone CEO Dr. Siva Narendra. "We're happy we can provide the experience their members want and need."

