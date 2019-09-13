Marshfield Republic Services Strikers Extend Picket Line To Anaheim, Calif.

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Striking Marshfield Republic Services Teamsters extended their picket lines to Anaheim, California. Members began picketing early this morning outside Republic Services at 1131 N. Blue Gum St. in Anaheim. The latest show of support comes on the 16th day of the strike by Teamsters Local 25 members in Marshfield, Massachusetts. Republic Services has refused to negotiate at all since talks broke down last week after a two-hour session punctuated by the company stonewalling and refusing to negotiate in good faith.

"Thanks to Local 396 and the Orange County Labor Federation for their support in this fight. Republic Services is hurting our members and their families in Massachusetts and across the country. These workers deserve respect, a fair wage and the ability to support their families. Republic Services maximizes profits on their hard work but does not respect them as people. But each day, more and more Teamster Locals are joining the fight by honoring our picket lines and we cannot thank them enough. Solidarity is the key to winning fights against greedy national corporations and Republic Services is learning that when you fight the Teamsters in one location, you fight them everywhere," said Sean O'Brien, Teamsters Local 25 President.

Teamsters Local 25 members struck Republic Services in Marshfield, Massachusetts at 1:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29. The strikers have received significant support from the community and fellow union members. Yesterday, Teamsters Locals 396 and 542 began honoring picket lines in San Diego and Chula Vista. Picket lines have extended to San Diego, Chula Vista, Huntington Beach and San Jose and also to Fall River, Mass. In addition, members of Teamsters Local 728 who work at Republic Services in Cumming, Georgia went on strike, and extended those picket lines to Republic facilities in McDonough, Ga. and Evansville, Ind.

Teamsters Local 25 urges other union members and supporters to show solidarity by joining their union brothers and sisters on the picket line. Teamsters Local 25 is New England's largest Teamsters Union, representing more than 12,500 members.

