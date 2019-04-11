Marshmello, Singleton Foundation Drop 'POWER' Video Inspiring Millennials To Take Charge Of Their Financial Future

BURBANK, Calif., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dropping today, EDM Artist and DJ/ Producer Marshmello shares his latest video project entitled "POWER," showcasing his own personal financial journey and first real job breaking into the music industry. The video, a partnership with Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship in support of April's National Financial Literacy Month, is designed to encourage millennials to seize ownership and take control of their financial future.

Singleton Foundation is a new, non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring entrepreneurship and making financial capabilities fun, easy to understand, engaging and accessible for all. It is led by a team of entertainment veterans from Disney, DreamWorks and the BBC who are confident that compelling entertainment can act as a catalyst to elevate a national conversation around a topic that is largely ignored in the classroom.

Marshmello's "POWER" video represents the quality and fresh approach of entertainment content that will be showcased on Singleton Foundation's Million Stories Media, a mobile-first channel. Launching this fall, Million Stories Media is a free, purpose-driven entertainment channel for millennials that will include original scripted, unscripted, comedy and drama, with more than a dozen series and short-form content promoting financial freedom. Viewers can visit Million Stories Media (https://www.millionstories.com/) where they can sign up to receive news about the channel's programming and upcoming launch.

"At Singleton Foundation, we want to build a cultural shift that teaches, inspires and empowers financial competency," said Shelley Miles, CEO of Singleton Foundation. "We are thrilled to work with Marshmello to bring this issue to the forefront. Through entertainment, we believe we can help make that shift. It's about transforming financial literacy from a taboo topic to one of social relevance, with engaging and curated content that speaks to the millennial audience."

"POWER" reveals Marshmello's breakthrough journey into the music business, parodying the real-life expectations of glitz and glam early in his career, and the grunt work of making copies and running coffee errands. Despite these challenges, Marshmello reminds us that dedication and hard work can lead to greater success. With higher aspirations of being a DJ, Marshmello purchases a new mixing board while learning how to manage a budget and save money. The video addresses the importance of financial freedom and investing in one's self, which ultimately leads to building a sustainable future.

The video was produced by creative director Daniel Malikyar and acclaimed filmmaker Karam Gill, who was recently named one of Variety's "Top 10 Documentary Filmmakers to Watch" and has won numerous awards for both feature-length and branded content projects.

Building and promoting financial capability among millennials is critically important. Research from George Washington University, the leading scholarly research facility in the field, found that less than half of the 83 million millennials in the U.S. are financially literate. Singleton Foundation is currently completing an academic study with GWU's Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center (GFLEC) to better understand what motivates millennials to address their needs, wants and desires for expanding their financial knowledge.

About Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship

Singleton Foundation, established by Will and Cary Singleton, and led by a team of entertainment veterans from Disney, DreamWorks and the BBC, among others, believes the American Dream is attainable by all and its achievement is rooted in financial competence. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) Public Benefit Corporation whose goal is to help give everyone the financial skills to better manage their lives and businesses, foster economic freedom by making financial competence and learning fun, engaging and accessible. Through Million Stories Media, a purpose-driven entertainment channel, the Foundation hopes to engage and motivate millennials with compelling content around financial literacy and entrepreneurship. For more information, visit singletonfoundation.org. #investinyourself, #millionstoriesmedia

