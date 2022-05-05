Martensen IP Law Assists Taber Innovation Group in Securing Canadian Patent

Taber's first responder tracking system displays the creative problem-solving that makes them a leader in their space. Tweet this

The grant by the Canadian Patent Office follows the grant of U.S. Patent 11054529, validating the company's novel approach to intelligently locating first responders in austere conditions. The company also has an exclusive license of U.S. Patent 9699621 with ResponderX, Inc.

About Martensen IP Law

Based in Colorado Springs, CO, and operating at the intersection of business, law and technology, Martensen IP Law provides legal solutions to companies and investors worldwide that are facing complicated intellectual property (IP) issues. The firm possesses a unique combination of legal, business, technology and military contracting experience that enables it to assess an organization's IP and develop a strategy for protecting and capitalizing on those assets. Learn more at martensenip.com.

About Taber Innovation Group

Since 2015, Taber Innovation Group LLC (TIG), a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), has been at the industry forefront of researching and developing the next generation of firefighting and first responder accountability hardware, Over-Watch Locator™ (OWL™), stemming from its internationally patented Location-Enhanced Accountability of Personnel™ (LEAP™) technology stack.

