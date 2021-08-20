Martha Castillo's new book "Sucesos de un Gran Amor" is an inspiring memoir that gives insight into love and marriage that can and will withstand the test of time.

Castillo shares, "Out of love I decided to marry my husband. Marriage for me is more than a contract, it is complying with rights and obligations, commitments and, above all, respect, it is collaboration and equality. In Sucesos de un gran amor, you will undoubtedly find an ordinary marriage, but with a lot of love, so much so that it has been able to overcome challenges and obstacles. It fills me with satisfaction to share my experience and say that you can succeed in love. Dare to transform your life and live it to the fullest with whoever is by your side. I ask you, please, read on and discover a new way to enrich yourself in love, realize that it is not difficult to deal with relationship situations."

Published by Page Publishing, Martha Castillo's heartfelt marriage experience deeply inspires other married couples who must be dealing with a lot of things in their relationship. The author started this idea of her book just to show the love that she and her husband have nurtured. It is a great reminder on the sanctity of marriage as well as the greatness of love between two people who chose not to give up on each other.

She hopes to give inspiration not just to their kids and grandkids, but as well as to other couples. She wants to guide them on how to maneuver this thing called marriage, with her book serving its purpose.

Readers who wish to experience this influential work can purchase "Sucesos de un Gran Amor" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

