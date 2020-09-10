Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands Partner with Canopy Growth Corporation to Launch Martha Stewart CBD

"I've found that CBD supplements are a simple way to enhance my own health and wellness, especially when it comes to managing the stresses of daily life," said Martha Stewart. "I set out to create the most delicious CBD products on the market, drawing inspiration from some of my favorite recipes and flavor profiles from my greenhouse and gardens. My wellness gummies closely resemble the French confections, pâte de fruits, rather than the sticky, overly sweet versions you might find elsewhere. Created in collaboration with the top researchers and scientists at Canopy Growth, I am very proud of the end result: wellness gummies, oil drops and softgels that taste as wonderful as they make you feel."

At launch, the Martha Stewart CBD product line includes:

Martha Stewart CBD 10mg Wellness Gummies in Citrus Medley ( Meyer Lemon , Kumquat and Blood Orange flavors, 30 count) for $34.99

, Kumquat and Blood Orange flavors, 30 count) for Martha Stewart CBD 10mg Wellness Gummies in Berry Medley (Raspberry, Huckleberry and Black Raspberry flavors, 30 count) for $34.99

(Raspberry, Huckleberry and Black Raspberry flavors, 30 count) for Martha Stewart CBD 25mg Softgels (Unflavored, 30 count) for $44.99

Martha Stewart CBD 750mg Oil Drops (Blood Orange, Meyer Lemon or Unflavored) for $44.99

Said Canopy Growth CEO David Klein of the partnership, "We are committed to leading the CBD industry by providing trusted brands, which is why we've chosen to collaborate with Martha Stewart, someone who people turn to for advice on living well. Together, we're bringing consumers science-backed, premium quality products in elegantly designed and gourmet flavored formats, available at a price point that makes Martha Stewart CBD one of the best values on the market."

Martha Stewart CBD is available at Canopy Growth's one-stop ecommerce destination, Shop Canopy.

For more information, or to purchase Martha Stewart CBD, visit launch.marthastewartcbd.com.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through Canopy Growth's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time.

Canopy Growth's medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Spectrum Therapeutics sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification Spectrum system as well as single cannabinoid Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics.

Canopy Growth operates retail stores across Canada under its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand which has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icons Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House Seeds, as well as lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e- commerce. www.marqueebrands.com. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

