Martin Group Collaborates with Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation to initiate World Record launch of 100 Femto Satellites

The launch happened on the 7th of February 2021 at 10:30 AM at Rameswaram. All the Permissions and clearance have been taken from Govt authorities formally. Series of online lectures and a one-day hands on experience session held in different places across the nation for the students. Another highlight of the event was the participation of more than 800 Govt. school students across the nation sponsored by The Martin Group. Martin Group is an Indian conglomerate headed by lottery businessman Santiago Martin.