Martin Guitar And NAMM Team With Environmental Nonprofit REVERB To Reduce Single-Use Plastic At The 2020 NAMM Show

Free water fill stations will be located throughout the convention center, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own refillable water bottles to the show. For those who don't have their own to bring, refillable water bottles will be available for purchase at the NAMM store, located in the lobby of the Anaheim Convention Center.

Additionally, Martin and REVERB are offering a FREE limited-edition Nalgene® water bottle to the first 1,000 attendees who visit the Martin booth (Hall D, Booth #5602), pledge to use their reusable bottle at the show, and sign up to win a new Martin X Series guitar.

"Protecting the environment and all of its precious resources has been at the forefront of my family's business since its inception," said C. F. Martin & Company Chairman and CEO Chris Martin. "As I take the reins as the new NAMM Chair, I am very pleased to be working with REVERB and NAMM to reduce, and eventually eliminate, single-use plastic at The NAMM Show, where we can make a significant and immediate impact on the 115,000 attendees and beyond."

"I can't think of a better place to band together with our partners at Martin than at the largest music industry trade show in the world, for something as critical to the current and future health of the planet as reducing single-use plastic," said Tanner Watt, Director of Partnerships and Development for REVERB.

About Martin Guitars and Strings

C. F. Martin & Co.® has been Inspiring Musicians Worldwide® for nearly two centuries with their superior guitar and string products. Martin guitars and strings remain the choice for musicians around the world for their unrivaled quality, craftsmanship, and tone. Throughout the company's long history, Martin products can be seen and heard across all genres of music and in all segments of pop culture, from concert and theater stages to television and movies.

With an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices, Martin continually drives the acoustic guitar market forward, introducing innovative features that have become standards across the industry. These groundbreaking innovations include the introduction of X-bracing, the 14-fret guitar, and the "Dreadnought" size guitar.

Martin has also led innovations in strings, such as introducing the first high-tensile strength steel-string core wire; the first nickel acoustic strings (Martin Retro®); the proprietary Titanium Core strings; and now the groundbreaking, new Authentic Acoustic line, which offers unmatched stability, tone, comfort, and longevity. Learn more here: www.martinguitar.com/aa.

About REVERB

REVERB is a 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering millions of music fans to create a better future for people and the planet through taking action at concerts and beyond. We partner with artists, festivals, and venues to reduce the environmental impact of live music tours and events while engaging the music community – music makers and music lovers – to create real, positive change.

Since 2004, REVERB has worked on over 5,000 concert events and 250 tours, including Billie Eilish, Maroon 5, P!NK, Harry Styles, Dave Matthews Band, Jack Johnson, John Mayer, and many others. Learn more at REVERB.org.

