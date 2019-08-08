Martin Guitar Announces Partnership with D'Addario on Playback String Recycling Program

NAZARETH, Pa., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C. F. Martin & Co.® (Martin Guitar) announces their official partnership with D'Addario on the Playback string recycling program. Recognizing a growing need in the industry, D'Addario developed the program as a means to recycle guitar and orchestral strings, which are not accepted through municipal recycling programs. With over 3.9 million strings recycled to date, Playback has been widely successful, offering local string recycling centers at dealers, or the option to mail in used strings. The collaboration is a precise pairing, aligning with Martin's commitment to environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility.

Environmental impact is something Martin takes seriously. They have programs in place at the factory to recycle string waste, sound holes, sawdust, and more, and over 85% of their guitars are built from sustainably sourced wood. "Martin Guitar's commitment to environmental stewardship is a long-held core value. It runs deep. It is durable," Frank Untermyer, Director, Supply Chain Management, notes. "Our participation in the Playback program extends our sustainability commitment to musical strings recycling. We are proud to be a supporting sponsor of Playback." With their logo on recycling containers and signage at local string recycling centers, Martin will have a clear presence in the Playback program.

"What a great partnership with an even greater purpose. We're thrilled to have Martin Strings join the D'Addario Playback retail string recycling program. Their support reflects their like-minded commitment to eliminating string waste and protecting our planet. Together, we hope to show how leading brands can work together as models of corporate responsibility and positive change. Please join us by supporting the Playback program in music retail stores across the United States," adds Brian Vance, D'Addario Director of Product Management.

The Playback program is powered by TerraCycle, an international upcycling and recycling company that aims to transform waste into new materials and products. After the strings are collected, they go through a process to separate the metal and nylon strings; the metal strings are melted down and smelted into new alloys, while the nylon strings are recycled into plastic applications. With over 330 string recycling centers across the U.S. at local musical instrument dealers, it makes it easy for any musician to repurpose their guitar or orchestral strings responsibly.

About Martin Guitars and Strings

C. F. Martin & Co.® has been Inspiring Musicians Worldwide® for nearly two centuries with their superior guitar and string products. Martin guitars and strings remain the choice for musicians around the world for their unrivaled quality, craftsmanship, and tone. Throughout the company's long history, Martin products can be seen and heard across all genres of music and in all segments of pop culture, from concert and theater stages to television and movies.

Martin maintains an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices and is the first in the Musical Instrument Industry to receive B Corp Status. Martin continually drives the acoustic guitar market forward, introducing innovative features that have become standards across the industry. These groundbreaking innovations include the introduction of X-bracing, the 14-fret guitar, and the "Dreadnought" size guitar.

Martin has also led innovations in strings, such as introducing the first high-tensile strength steel-string core wire; the first nickel acoustic strings (Martin Retro®); the proprietary Titanium Core strings; and now the groundbreaking, new Authentic Acoustic line, which offers unmatched stability, tone, comfort, and longevity. Learn more here: www.martinguitar.com/aa.

About D'Addario & Company, Inc.

D'Addario is the world's largest manufacturer of musical instrument accessories, marketed under several product brands: D'Addario Fretted, D'Addario Orchestral, D'Addario Woodwinds, Promark Drumsticks, Evans Drumheads, and Puresound Snare Wires. A family-owned and operated business with roots dating back to the 17th century, D'Addario now has over 1,100 employees worldwide, and manufactures 95% of its products in the U.S. while utilizing Toyota's lean manufacturing principles. D'Addario musical accessories are distributed in 120 countries, serve more than 3,300 U.S. retailers, all major e-commerce sites, and are the preferred choice of musicians worldwide, such as Keith Urban, Zac Brown, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Gary Clark Jr., Chris Thile, Ry Cooder, Joe Satriani, Julia Fischer, Anderson Paak, Kacey Musgraves, and more.

The D'Addario Foundation believes in the power of music to unlock creativity, boost self-confidence, and enhance academics. D'Addario also reinforces its role as a social and environmental leader with initiatives such as Playback and PlayPlantPreserve .

