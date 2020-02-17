Martin Guitar Charitable Foundation Announces 2019 Grants

The Foundation's core principles are to support Martin Guitar's engagement with nonprofit music, arts, education, and environmental action organizations. The Foundation does not fund political or religious organizations or activity. The Trustees manage the Foundation's assets conservatively to allow for long-term planning and seek best value from Foundation grant-making for the people and causes that their grantees serve.

Lehigh Valley and regional organizations receiving Foundation support in 2019 were: Allentown Art Museum, Allentown Rescue Mission, Allentown Symphony Association, ArtsQuest, Community Music School, Da Vinci Science Center, Godfrey Daniels, Lehigh Gap Nature Center, Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley, Miller-Keystone Blood Center, Moravian Historical Society, Muhlenberg College, New Bethany Ministries, Northampton Community College Foundation, PBS 39, State Theatre Center for the Arts, WDIY-FM, and several other Lehigh Valley charities. In Nazareth, the Foundation supported the YMCA, Memorial Library, Nazareth Area Food Bank, and several other Nazareth-area charities.

The Foundation also made grants to national organizations with strong arts presence and programs in acoustic guitar education and research: Guitars in the Classroom (San Diego, Calif.), International Bluegrass Music Museum (Owensboro, Ky.), Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York City), Musical Instrument Museum (Phoenix, Ariz.), Museum of Making Music (Carlsbad, Calif.), Old Town School of Folk Music (Chicago, Ill.), Southern Folklife Collection at University of North Carolina, WHYY (Philadelphia), Woody Guthrie Center (Tulsa, Okla.), and several other organizations.

The 2019 Foundation Trustees are C. F. Martin IV, Chairman and CEO of Martin Guitar Company and Foundation President; Diane Martin, Foundation Vice President; Dick Boak, retired Martin Guitar Director of Museum, Archives, and Special Projects; Debra Karlowitch, retired Martin Guitar Vice President of Human Resources and Foundation Secretary; Susan Kubik, Managing Principal of eAdvancement and retired Executive Director of Northampton Community College Foundation; Dr. Roland Kushner, Associate Professor of Business at Muhlenberg College; John Messer, retired Martin Guitar CFO; and Charles J. Peischl, Esq., of Peters, Moritz, Peischl, Zulick, Landes & Brienza.

The Foundation will accept applications for 2020 grants between August 1, 2020, and September 1, 2020. To obtain guidelines, send an inquiry by email to mgroller@martinguitar.com.

C. F. Martin & Co.® has been Inspiring Musicians Worldwide® for nearly two centuries with their superior guitar and string products. Martin guitars and strings remain the choice for musicians around the world for their unrivaled quality, craftsmanship, and tone. Throughout the company's long history, Martin products can be seen and heard across all genres of music and in all segments of pop culture, from concert and theater stages to television and movies.

With an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices, Martin continually drives the acoustic guitar market forward, introducing innovative features that have become standards across the industry. These groundbreaking innovations include the introduction of X-bracing, the 14-fret guitar, and the "Dreadnought" size guitar.

Martin has also led innovations in strings, such as introducing the first high-tensile strength steel-string core wire; the first nickel acoustic strings (Martin Retro®); the proprietary Titanium Core strings; and now the groundbreaking, new Authentic Acoustic line, which offers unmatched stability, tone, comfort, and longevity. Learn more here: www.martinguitar.com/aa.

