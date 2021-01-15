Martin Guitar Introduces Stunning Ziricote Models For 2021

Grand J-16E 12 String Ideal for experienced players looking to build on their skills, the Grand J-16E 12 String is a full-bodied, muscular guitar that generates well-balanced harmonics with a strong, solid low end. We craft it in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, with East Indian rosewood back and sides and a Sitka spruce top, so this powerhouse looks as good as it sounds. We also added scalloped X-bracing to create beautifully resonant tone that fills the room even when unplugged. And, with our high-performance taper neck, this is one comfortable-playing, big-sounding guitar. Price $2,099

GPC-13E Ziricote and D-13E Ziricote

When you look at Martin's new Ziricote models, you may have to pick your jaw off the floor. Their back and sides are crafted using a fine veneer of ziricote—a tonewood with a deeply layered grain that has a mesmerizing mix of light tones and dark veins and a majestic, cathedral-like look. Beyond their striking appearance, these professional-grade guitars are equipped with Fishman® MX-T electronics and a soundhole tuner that auto mutes the output so your audience won't know when you're tuning. But the best part might be a price that's every bit as attractive as the guitars.

Price $1,299 (GPC-13E) and $1,249 (D-13E)

DJR-10E StreetMaster®

Enjoy the booming, full sound of a Dreadnought in a smaller, more playable size with the DJR-10E StreetMaster®. Its distinctive, distressed finish has a comfortably worn look that feels as if it's an old friend you've been playing for years. But it doesn't just look cool; this instrument is super-comfortable and playable, thanks to a thinner body and a high-performance neck taper. And when you climb on stage or step into the studio, high-performance Fishman® Sonitone electronics make it easy to plug in and play your heart out. Whether it's your first guitar or the one you take to gigs, the DJR-10E StreetMaster will take you to new musical places.

Price $699

About Martin Guitars, Ukuleles, and Strings

C. F. Martin & Co.® has been Inspiring Musicians Worldwide® for nearly two centuries with their superior guitar, ukulele, and string products. Martin remains the choice for musicians around the world for their unrivaled quality, craftsmanship, and tone. Throughout the company's long history, Martin products can be seen and heard across all genres of music and in all segments of pop culture, from concert and theater stages to television and movies.

With an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices, Martin continually drives the acoustic guitar market forward, introducing innovative features that have become standards across the industry. These groundbreaking innovations include the introduction of X-bracing, the 14-fret guitar, and the "Dreadnought" size guitar.

Martin has also led innovations in strings, such as introducing the first high-tensile strength steel-string core wire; the first nickel acoustic strings (Martin Retro®); the proprietary Titanium Core strings; and now the groundbreaking, new Authentic Acoustic line, which offers unmatched stability, tone, comfort, and longevity. Learn more here: www.martinguitar.com/aa.

