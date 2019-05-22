OKLAHOMA CITY, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Jean & Jackson is opening a fourth office in Oklahoma City!

Martin Jean & Jackson represents injury victims in Oklahoma — their areas of practice include motor vehicle accidents, toxic exposure, wrongful death, trucking accidents, premises liability, nursing home abuse, defective product cases, insurance bad faith and more. Offering free case evaluations and legal counsel that is adjusted to the needs of each client, Martin Jean & Jackson aims to provide personalized service to injured Oklahomans and achieve justice. They are an award-winning firm that has successfully recovered over 500 million dollars for over 15,000 injury clients.

The established injury firm has locations throughout the state of Oklahoma, with additional offices in Ponca City, Stillwater, and Tulsa. By expanding their practice, Martin Jean & Jackson hopes to help even more people in the state recover from the physical and emotional effects of an injury.

The Oklahoma City office, located at 13900 N. Portland Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73134, can be called toll free at 833-200-8777, or faxed at 405-849-4489. Local clients can reach the firm at 405-832-0777.

Information about the Ponca City, Stillwater, and Tulsa locations can be viewed on the Martin Jean & Jackson contact page.

SOURCE Martin Jean & Jackson