Martin Lundstedt is the Leader of the year 2018

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The newspaper Affärsvärlden, together with PA Consulting, Mannheimer Swartling, Wipro and Korn Ferry, has appointed the Volvo Group President and CEO Martin Lundstedt "Leader of the year 2018." Enthusiasm, deep industry knowledge and extensive teamwork are factors the jury points out as grounds for appointing Martin.

The award winner is decided by a jury based on a comprehensive research work, including interviews with stakeholders around the candidate.

"I'm proud and happy, but especially spurred to live up to this award in everyday life with all the Volvo Group employees. How we work with leadership issues in a time of great change is a key factor for our continued success," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO of the Volvo Group.

The jury consists of Oskar Almén, partner PA Consulting, Jan Dernestam, MP Mannheimer Swartling, Johan Forssell, CEO Investor, Carl-Henrik Hallström, MD Wipro, Maria Rankka, President Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, Helena Stjernholm, President of Industrivärden, Erik Wahlin (chair), chief editor Affärsvärlden, Charlotte Wetterlundh, partner Korn Ferry and Jonas Wiström, CEO Ratos.

Their motivation for appointing Martin Lundstedt to "Leader of the year 2018:"

"With great enthusiasm, deep industry knowledge and extensive teamwork, the leader of the year has successfully changed one of Sweden's absolute largest companies."

November 15, 2018

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2017 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 335 billion (EUR 35 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

