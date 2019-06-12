Martin Reid Joins GODIVA to Drive Global Supply Chain Transformation

Reid replaces Clyde Morgan who retired as Chief Supply Chain Officer for GODIVA after eight years of service to the brand.

"We are thrilled to have Martin join our GODIVA family," said Annie Young-Scrivner, CEO of GODIVA. "His extensive domestic and global experience and strong record of driving operational excellence will be invaluable to us as we expand beyond formal gifting to become a daily occasion brand."

Reid brings to GODIVA a breadth of experience in global manufacturing and supply chain operations working for Fortune 500 companies across consumer-packaged goods, pharmaceuticals, food, and beauty industries. He joins GODIVA from The Estée Lauder Companies, where he helped lead the organization's Manufacturing and Supply Chain Operations, supporting fast-growing business across multiple manufacturing locations.

"I am delighted to join such an iconic brand as GODIVA and a world class team," said Reid. "This is a time of rapid and exciting change in the consumer goods' industries, and especially for GODIVA as it embarks on a strategy of unprecedented growth."

Born in Jamaica, Reid immigrated to the United States when he was 11 years-old. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Master of Business Administration from Eastern University. Reid will be based in GODIVA's New York headquarters office.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA chocolate is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients.

GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience GODIVA at the iconic brand's chocolate boutiques, GODIVA Cafés, GODIVA.com, and at many fine retailers.

GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious food and beverage products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-moulded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, gourmet coffees, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world.

As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares.

The legend of our namesake, Lady GODIVA

When Lady GODIVA, wife of Lord Leofric, protested against the taxation of his subjects, she agreed to ride through the streets of Coventry "clad in naught but her long tresses," and, so long as the residents remained in shuttered buildings, their tax burden would be lifted. The following morning, she made her famous ride and, despite the temptation, the citizens graciously remained indoors. Leofric kept his word and reduced the taxes to the delight of his subjects, ensuring GODIVA's legendary status throughout the centuries. Inspired by the values of Lady GODIVA – passion, generosity, and pioneering spirit - GODIVA's legendary name has become a universal symbol of luxury, quality and the most delicious chocolate.

