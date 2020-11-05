Martin Walker Law Firm Recognized Among Country's Best Law Firms

TYLER, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Litigation boutique Martin Walker PC, has earned recognition in the 11th edition of Best Law Firms for its work in medical malpractice litigation.

Selection among the 2021 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings is based on evaluations and direct feedback from clients and peers, and only given to those firms with at least one attorney listed among the Best Lawyers in America. Reid WM. Martin and John F. (Jack) Walker, III both were recognized in the guide's 2021 edition for their successful work on behalf of plaintiffs in medical malpractice matters. The complete list of Best Law Firms can be found at https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/.

"We're honored to be recognized and to stand alongside so many accomplished law firms," said Mr. Walker. "I think this serves as further proof of our dedication and commitment to fighting for those we represent and to helping them get the justice they deserve."

This is just one of several recent honors for the firm. In October, Mr. Martin and Mr. Walker were both recognized by Thomson Reuters as Texas Super Lawyers. Mr. Walker, Mr. Martin and firm attorney Marisa Schouten were also inducted into Texas Lawyer magazine's Texas Verdicts Hall of Fame for a record $43 million medical malpractice verdict, the state's largest medical malpractice verdict in all of 2018 and the largest over the past five years.

Martin Walker PC is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals and businesses in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death and product liability. For more information visit: https://www.martinwalkerlaw.com/

