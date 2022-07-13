Martina Schuett Joins Capital Logistics as Director of Strategic Sales

Leading Logistics Firm Continues Strategic Growth Through Tumultuous Freight Market

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Logistics, a leading North American cold-chain logistics provider is pleased to announce that Martina Schuett has joined the firm as Director of Strategic Sales. Ms. Schuett has joined the Sales team at Capital supporting Vice President of Sales Greg Ackner, as the company continues its impressive growth and market expansion.

"We continue to grow and make calculated investments in our operations and personnel, despite some substantial upheaval in the freight markets of late," shared Jeff Gerson, Capital Logistics' co-Founder and CEO. "Martina is a very smart hire, and she has already begun to fill-out an important function in our Sales organization. Her role focuses on working with our Account Management and Load Management teams, while onboarding larger clients, and helping to manage the balance and movement between our spot and contract based relationships."

"I have logistics in my DNA," said Ms. Schuett, speaking about her new role. "Three generations ago, my grandfather, newly emigrated to the US, and started a family business with a donkey and a banana cart. Decades later, I grew up in the produce business that my family still runs to this day. I was also brought-up with a clear understanding of the level of motivation and drive it takes to succeed in business."

My role at Capital is exciting, because I get to do what I love and what I'm good at, while also playing to Capital's greatest strengths," explained Schuett. "Supporting large clients with complex needs is what I enjoy, and Capital has great, highly-experienced people and battle-tested operational processes. Knowing that the team can handle anything thrown at them, gives me all the confidence in the world, and that's a powerful way to be able to approach client's needs."

"Martina is a seasoned professional, with large-account experience," Shared Capital's VP of Sales, Greg Ackner. "She has the knowledge and experience to really hit the ground running, and that's a big plus."

"The team at Capital Logistics is one I'm very excited to join. Their level of execution is impeccable, being part of this team truly motivates me to be absolutely on top of my game," Ms. Schuett said speaking about her new team.

Being at the top of her game so-to-speak is nothing new to Schuett. Martina turned recuperative workouts following knee replacement surgery into a serious regimen, that ultimately saw her become a competitive powerlifter. Always one to perform at the highest level, Martina holds the 2021 world record for Push-Pull (bench/deadlift).

When she isn't working with her clients or training at the gym, Martina enjoys spending time with her fiancé Sam Valentine and their children Angelina, Michael and Samaya. Martina and Sam enjoy training together when Sam isn't at the Firehouse. The family enjoys a very active outdoor lifestyle coupled with competitive athletics. Sam, a former college athlete assists Michael's football and wrestling, while Angelina and Samaya help Martina prepare family feasts Sicilian-style, or surprise tea parties for Sam and Martina.

Martina can be reached via Capital Logistics, or at [email protected] if you require expert assistance with your logistics needs.

About Capital Logistics:

Capital Logistics is an Award Winning third party logistics (3PL) broker. The company was founded in 2009, with a mission of improving quality, service, communication and reliability in the logistics industry. Headquartered in White Plains, NY, the rapidly growing firm provides domestic and international logistics, with specialty divisions in temperature-controlled solutions, marine logistics, international freight forwarding and customs clearance.

