Martin's Point Challenge Triggers $20,000 Gift to Aid USM Students in Need

PORTLAND, Maine, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's Point Health Care will donate $20,000 to the University of Southern Maine's Student Emergency Fund this month. The gift was recently clinched when the students of the USM Class of 2019 met a "Pay It Forward" challenge from Martin's Point to raise $2,019 for the Fund as their class gift.

Launched in January 2019, the Student Emergency Fund assists students who face unexpected financial obstacles that would otherwise force them to disrupt their studies.

"So many of our students are financially fragile, and an unexpected car repair, an out-of-state funeral or any other unforeseen expense can cause them to drop out of college," said USM President, Glenn Cummings.

Inspired by the Martin's Point challenge, USM seniors rallied to "pay it forward," collecting more than double the amount needed to unlock the Martin's Point match. They, along with the USM Foundation, members of the USM community and Martin's Point have donated over $33,000 to the Fund to date.

"At Martin's Point, we believe that supporting access to a high-quality education fits with our mission to create a healthy community. Over the past few years, we have focused on deepening our relationship with USM through student internships, job shadow days, Board participation, and sponsorships," said Dr. David Howes, President and CEO of Martin's Point Health Care. "Working with the Class of 2019 to build up this Student Emergency Fund was a natural way for us to directly help students while strengthening our partnership even further."

"I am so grateful to Martin's Point and our graduating class for their generosity in support of USM's Student Emergency Fund," added USM President, Glenn Cummings. "The Fund will now help more students get through these unexpected crises, enabling them to continue on to a successful conclusion of their college careers."

About Martin's Point Health Care:

Martin's Point Health Care is a not-for-profit organization providing primary and specialty health care and health insurance plans. They operate seven health care centers and offer Medicare Advantage plans in Maine and New Hampshire and offer TRICARE® insurance plans in northern New England, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit them at www.MartinsPoint.org.

About USM:

Situated in Maine's economic and cultural center, the University of Southern Maine (USM) is a public university with 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students taking courses online and at campuses in Portland, Gorham and Lewiston-Auburn. Known for its academic excellence, student focus and engagement with the community, USM provides students with hands-on experience that complements classroom learning and leads to employment opportunities in one of the nation's most desirable places to live.

