Martin's Point Health Care Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

PORTLAND, Maine, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored Martin's Point Health Care as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma. The ranking considered feedback representing almost 730,000 employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the health care and biopharma industry. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Martin's Point Health Care took the No. #22 spot on the list.

Uniquely offering both direct primary care and Medicare and TRICARE® health insurance plans, Martin's Point employs over 900 employees who serve over 176,000 patients and health plan members throughout the Northeast, most in southern Maine.

According to Martin's Point President and CEO, Dr. David Howes, one key to earning this accolade is the organization's culture of engagement. "Our employees take our mission to improve the health of our community very personally. Because we are local, the lives our employees touch in their day-to-day work are often those of their neighbors, friends, and family members. That close connection fosters a deep sense of purpose and boosts job satisfaction."

Teresa Nizza, Chief Human Resources Office at Martin's Point agrees. "Our culture of caring starts with how we treat our employees and extends to our patients and members and beyond. Employees especially appreciate our benefits that promote community engagement—like paid volunteer days and donations to charitable organizations they support. We've also expanded our Listening Tours—providing an organization-wide forum for leaders to hear the concerns and suggestions of ALL employees who wish to participate. We develop action plans based on emerging themes from employee feedback. Unique benefits and initiatives like these, along with high internal trust levels across the organization, help make Martin's Point a truly great place to work!"

The Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma stand out for exceling in a competitive industry. "Health Care & Biopharma companies are exposed to increasingly complex and rapidly changing environments," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "The Best Workplaces on this list stand out for cultivating agile workplaces with increasingly change-ready employees. People in these workplaces feel well-informed, encouraged to offer meaningful improvements, and are supported by leaders that are trustworthy, transparent and collaborative."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About Martin's Point Health Care

Martin's Point Health Care is a progressive, not-for-profit organization providing primary health care and health insurance plans. They operate seven health care centers in Maine and New Hampshire and offer Generations Advantage Medicare plans in Maine and New Hampshire, and the US Family Health Plan (TRICARE Prime®) in northern New England, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit them at www.MartinsPoint.org

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

SOURCE Martin's Point Health Care

Related Links

https://martinspoint.org

