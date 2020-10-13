Martin's Point Medicare Advantage Plans Earn the Only 5-Star Rating in Maine and New Hampshire Among Nation's Highest-Quality Plans for 2021

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare beneficiaries living in Maine and New Hampshire have access to one of the very few Medicare Advantage contracts in the country to earn 5 out of 5 Stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2021. Portland-based Martin's Point Generations Advantage HMO plans (Prime (HMO-POS), Value Plus (HMO), Alliance (HMO), and Focus DC (HMO SNP), are the only plans in Maine and New Hampshire to have earned the highest-possible Overall Plan Rating for quality and service awarded nationally to Medicare Advantage plans.

"At Martin's Point, we're incredibly proud to be able to offer 5-Star plans to our friends and neighbors here in Maine and New Hampshire," said Dr. David Howes, President and CEO of Martin's Point Health Care. "Achieving Medicare's highest-possible quality rating is truly a great feat requiring a team effort. We share this recognition with over 60,000 Generations Advantage members who took an active role in their own health, our dedicated employees, and over 15,000 network providers who delivered excellent care to our members throughout the year."

CMS publishes their Star Ratings during the Medicare Annual Enrollment period each year to help seniors compare the health care quality and service offered by Medicare Advantage plans. While CMS rated over 400 Medicare Advantage contracts nationwide this year, only an elite group of 21, including the Martin's Point Generations Advantage HMO contract, earned the distinction of a 5-Star Overall Plan Rating. The overall rating is based on nearly 50 quality measures across categories including customer service, member experience, management of chronic conditions, preventive care, prescription drug services, and more. The Martin's Point Generations Advantage PPO-style contract earned a 4.5-Star rating for 2021.

"This rating reflects our commitment to partner with our members and the greater health care community to deliver the highest-quality care and service possible," said Jeffrey Brown, Chief Operating Officer for Health Plans at Martin's Point. "As a local, not-for-profit health plan, our dedication to keeping our family members, neighbors, and friends as healthy as possible is what sets us apart."

Martin's Point Generations Advantage plans are the most popular in Maine, serving over 60,000 Medicare beneficiaries, with Medicare Star Ratings among the highest in the state for over ten years.

CMS permits plans with the highest quality rating to enroll members year round, so Medicare beneficiaries in Maine and New Hampshire may switch to a 5-Star Generations Advantage plan throughout 2021, not only during Medicare's annual enrollment period (which runs from October 15 – December 7 each year).

About Martin's Point Health Care

Martin's Point is a not-for-profit health care organization based in Portland, Maine. Martin's Point offers Medicare Advantage plans in Maine and New Hampshire and TRICARE® Prime health plans serving active-duty and retired military families in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania. Martin's Point also provides primary care services at seven health care centers from Brunswick, Maine to Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Disclaimers

Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For plan year 2021, Generations Advantage HMO plans (Contract H5591) earned a 5-out-of-5-Star Overall Rating; LPPO plan (Contract H1365) received a 5-out-of-5-Star Overall Rating. Visit www.Medicare.gov for more information. Martin's Point Generations Advantage is a health plan with a Medicare contract offering HMO, HMO-POS, HMO SNP, Local and Regional PPO products. Enrollment in a Martin's Point Generations Advantage plan depends on contract renewal. Martin's Point Health Care complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.

