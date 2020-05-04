Martin's Potato Rolls Announces "Summer Fun Season" Sweepstakes

The prizes are inspired by typical summer happenings, such as holidays and special events. The prize schedule is as follows:

May: a patio conversation set geared toward Mother's Day and an outdoor griddle to kick off grilling season.

June: a $500 kayak voucher and a fishing rod and tackle box set, both of which reflect popular Father's Day activities.

July: tickets to sporting events and tickets to an amusement park (prizes may vary depending on venue availability).

August: a cooking camping set and a fire pit to feature popular end-of-summer outdoor activities.

"Summer is coming and we will be making memories! It is something to look forward to and Martin's commitment to providing cherished eating experiences, during any activity, has never been more important," says Wendy Cowan, marketing manager at Martin's. "Our website, https://www.MartinsSummerFun.com, features resources to help our consumers make the most of summer meals, like delicious burger, chicken, and BBQ recipe ideas, as well as articles on topics such as how to create your own burger bar. Supplying high quality products, along with recipes and chances to win great summer prizes, will help to inspire ways to bring some 'Fun' into our lives this summer."

The Sweepstakes are open to all legal residents of the contiguous United States who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, subject to the Official Rules. Full prize details, conditions, and sweepstakes rules are available at: https://potatorolls.com/sweepstakes-rules/.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

To learn more, and to enter the sweepstakes, visit: https://www.martinssummerfun.com/.

