Martin's Potato Rolls Now Available Through Dot Foods

Dot Foods is North America's largest food industry redistributor that services wholesalers and distributors across a broad range of products. Their online ordering portal, Dot Expressway, is currently offering 16 Martin's products available for purchase. They have seven stocked items and nine special order items. Stocked items include: Martin's 12-Sliced Slider Potato Rolls, Martin's Sandwich Potato Rolls, Martin's 4-Inch and 5-Inch Potato Rolls, Martin's Long Potato Rolls (ie., hot dog buns), Martin's Dinner Potato Rolls, and Martin's sesame-seeded Big Marty's.

"This partnership will help restaurants, regardless of size, acquire Martin's Potato Roll and Bread products. We are excited to offer this additional sourcing option to our current and potential customers," says Terry Lushbaugh, food service manager of Martin's.

Martin's products have long been a favorite among food service venues due to their soft, pillowy texture and buttery-sweet flavor profile that pairs very well with many recipes, especially iconic barbeque and burger recipes. Martin's focuses on baking the best products by using the highest quality ingredients, such as high protein, unbleached wheat flour, real milk, potatoes, butter, and pure cane sugar. They refuse to use high fructose corn syrup and other cheaper ingredients because they believe that high quality ingredients make a better, tastier, healthier product. These premium ingredients result in a plush, slightly-sweet bun that complements both savory and sweet sandwiches and meals.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. To learn more, visit https://foodservice.potatorolls.com/ or talk to your distributor.

If you are a distributor, you can learn more about available Martin's products on the Dot Expressway.

SOURCE Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.potatorolls.com

