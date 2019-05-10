Marvel Fan Suits Up with the First Special Edition Iron Man-Inspired Kona

"My wife bought a Hyundai Kona a couple months ago and it was everything I wanted for myself, especially the size," said Conway. "I heard about the Kona Iron Man Edition when it was debuted at Comic Con. The matte gray and red color scheme already had me sold, but being the Marvel and Iron Man fan that I am, I had to be the first to get it."

The Kona Iron Man Edition features both exterior and interior design elements that both closely resemble and give an appreciative nod to the iconic Iron Man suit. The Kona Iron Man Edition is a true collector's item available to customers via a limited global production run. For more details, visit KonaIronManEdition.com.

On the outside, the Kona Iron Man Edition has a unique front-lighting signature, including a custom daytime running light form that closely resembles the facemask and eye shape of the Iron Man suit. This shape is immediately recognizable and is one of the key design inspirations for Kona. Besides the front and rear fascia designs and unique lighting signature, front-fender Iron Man mask badging, custom 18-inch alloy wheels with Iron Man mask center caps, and a dark chrome front grille. The exterior color is an exclusive Iron Man matte gray that was created to match Iron Man's first suit, with red accents.

Inside, Tony Stark's signature adorns the instrument panel alongside a unique Iron Man shift lever knob, a special Heads-Up Display and center stack featuring Iron Man visual graphics, and a custom seat design.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

http://www.hyundainews.com

