Marvel Marketers Honored as Gold, Silver, And Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in the 2020 American Business Awards®

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvel Marketers was named the winner of three Stevie® Awards in the 18th Annual American Business Awards® on Monday.

Marvel Marketers was named a Silver winner in the Marketing or Advertising Agency of the Year category, a Bronze winner in the Marketing Team of the Year category, and CEO Maneeza Aminy was named a Gold winner in the Entrepreneur of the Year - Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations category.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, August 5. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale .

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Marvel Marketers received a variety of kudos from the judges, including one who said it is "a solid company with excellent revenue growth and several wins under its belt." Another said, "This is an example of teamwork at its best. They created great programs with excellent results."

The judges also had high praise for Aminy, saying, "This is what I would call leading by example - giving your team the boost, sense of responsibility and ownership."

"We are honored at the recognition brought to us by these prestigious awards," said Aminy. "To know that both industry giants and peers warrant our work as award-worthy is incredibly humbling. The most incredible part of our win is that it is at the leadership, company, and team level, which truly reflects our commitment to excellence at every level. We are beyond committed to making sure those who selected us continue to be proud of our achievements!"

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Marvel Marketers

Marvel Marketers is an award-winning global marketing agency that dedicates itself to setting the standards for industry excellence and forming long-term partnerships with both enterprise and SMB organizations.

With an original focus on marketing automation, Marvel Marketers' team has grown to include strategic experts in creative content, technology solutions, account-based marketing, events marketing, and data analysis. Professor M's Academy, Marvel Marketers' training arm, was the first of its kind in the industry and continues to lead the way with new offerings. Learn more at http://www.marvelmarketers.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 2020 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

