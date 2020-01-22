Marvel Marketers Partners with Ulster University to Bring Cutting-Edge Digital Marketing Coursework to Students and Staff

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvel Marketers, an award-winning marketing agency with offices in San Mateo, CA, Austin, TX, and Belfast, Northern Ireland, is continuing to expand its footprint in EMEA with a new strategic partnership with Ulster University.

The agency will use the framework from its training arm, Professor M's Academy, to bring hands-on marketing automation training to Ulster's undergraduate and graduate marketing students and staff. With coursework in Marketo, Pardot, Eloqua, and HubSpot, along with the digital marketing best practices and insights that have made Marvel Marketers an industry leader, Ulster University will be able to provide education that's the first of its kind in academia. The partnership also includes the development of a new Executive Digital Marketing Program at Ulster University.

"While we are very excited as an organization for our new partnership with Ulster University, I am personally honored to bring the success of Marvel Marketers back into the academic sphere, where I spent 10+ Years as a Professor of Economics myself," said Marvel Marketers CEO Maneeza Aminy.

Ulster University's students will get hands-on access to knowledge and skills that are in high-demand in today's job market. They'll receive an official certification from Marvel Marketers and expertise that puts them in a much better position to go out and get a job in their chosen field.

For Marvel Marketers, this is also a special opportunity to carry out one of the agency's core values—Make an Impact.

"The best impact you can make is to arm individuals with knowledge and skills. Our strategic partnership with Ulster University will do that and more," said Wasif Khan, COO of Marvel Marketers. "Together, we make an impact by sharing the proven digital marketing framework of Professor M's Academy to undergrad, graduate students, and marketing executives alike."

That aligns with Ulster University's mission, too.

"We at Ulster University believe in expanding knowledge throughout the communities we serve and making a positive contribution to the economic, social, and cultural development of Northern Ireland. This partnership helps us do exactly that," said Dr. Darryl Cummins, Head of Department of Management, Leadership and Marketing, Ulster University Business School.

"Our partnership with Ulster University will provide Marvel Marketers the strategic edge to permeate into the EMEA region with a trusted and credible institution," said Jules Capriglione, Marvel Marketers' Senior Manager of Emerging Markets. "We'll be working together to challenge the 'norm' and educate the next generation of marketing experts and supplying them with the digital tools to advance in their careers."

Marvel Marketers' courses at Ulster University will start in the first quarter of 2020.

For more information about Marvel Marketers, log on to www.marvelmarketers.com . For media and PR inquiries, contact Nicole Pytel at 232723@email4pr.com or call 650-727-4950.

For more information about Ulster University, visit www.ulster.ac.uk/

About Marvel Marketers:

Marvel Marketers LLC is an award-winning marketing agency that dedicates itself to setting the standards for industry excellence and forming long-term partnerships with both enterprise and SMB organizations.

With an original focus on marketing automation, Marvel Marketers' team has grown to include strategic experts in creative content, technology solutions, account-based marketing, events marketing, and data analysis. Professor M's Academy, Marvel Marketers' training arm, was the first of its kind in the industry and continues to lead the way with new offerings.

Since 2013, nearly 3,000 clients have trusted Marvel Marketers to create and implement cutting-edge marketing strategies, including Fortune 100 companies and global brands.

About Ulster University Business School:

Ulster University Business School (UUBS) is the 6th largest business school in the UK. With over 5,000 students and 150 staff we deliver undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes of study across Northern Ireland through our Belfast, Jordanstown, Coleraine and Londonderry campuses and into London and Birmingham through our campus presences there.

Our Vision is to be the leading centre for entrepreneurial education in the UK and Ireland by 2021. Entrepreneurial thinking is focused on the pursuit of opportunity. In practical terms what this means is that we seek to be entrepreneurial through the content of the programmes we deliver, the on- and off-line channels and partners we use in facilitating that delivery and the behaviours we display to each other and to our students.

We are in the business of creating possibility and to that end we are focused on shaping the futures of our students and building opportunity into the businesses they will join. We have 60,000 alumni working across 120 countries as drivers of economic growth globally.

SOURCE Marvel Marketers