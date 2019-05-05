Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" Will Hit $1 Billion in 3D Ticket Sales Worldwide Tomorrow

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, the spectacular and critically acclaimed epic conclusion to the historic 22 film superhero franchise is within a day of generating over $1 billion in 3D ticket sales worldwide since the film debuted on screens last week. One of the rarest of all box office accomplishments, the film is only the third in history to reach this special milestone along with Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. To date, approximately 45% of the film's estimated $2.189 billion has come from the 3D format translating to $979 million in ticket sales.

Avengers: Endgame is the fastest film to ever hit the $1 billion mark in 3D box office.

"Only three films in history have reached this level of success in the 3D format and we are tremendously excited about the opportunity for other upcoming 3D titles. Congratulations again to Marvel Studios and our friends at Disney," said Travis Reid, President, Worldwide Cinema and Chief Operating Officer for RealD.

