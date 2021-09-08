Marvell Technology, Inc. To Host Investor Day

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will host its Virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 8 AM to 12:30 PM Pacific Time.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Events section of Marvell's Investor Relations website at http://investor.marvell.com/ with a replay available following the event.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

