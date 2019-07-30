KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvin Faulkner, DO is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Pain Physician and Author at the Minimally Invasive Surgical Hospital and Kansas Institute of Medicine.

With over 32 years of experience in his field and having served four and a half years in his current position, Dr. Faulkner specializes in Anesthesiology, Pain Management, Pain medications, public speaking, and writing. A talented wordsmith, Dr. Faulkner authored "Days Gone By" (on Amazon), "Letter to God" (soon to be released), and the Indy film "Heaven and Hell".



Throughout his education and training, Dr. Faulkner received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Tennessee, his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Kirksville University, Anesthesiology residency in Warren and Youngstown, Ohio; Qualified pain management, American Osteopathic Association



To further his professional development, Dr. Faulkner is a member of the AMA, American Osteopathic Association, Kansas Osteopathic Association, Missouri Osteopathic Association, and Johnson County Sheriff's Academy. Serving his country, Dr. Faulkner is a US Army Veteran (8 years) in the Med Corps as a Captain.



In his free time, Dr. Faulkner enjoys listening to music and boxing.



Dr. Faulkner dedicates this recognition to the patients that he has served.

